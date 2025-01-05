Steelers, Ravens set for AFC Wild Card matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) will play the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) in Baltimore during the NFL's first round of playoff action.

The game will take place on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 p.m. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Steelers come into the contest as the AFC's sixth seed, while the Ravens, the AFC North champions, are the third seed.

The Steelers and Ravens split the season series. Pittsburgh won the first matchup at Acrisure Stadium 18-16 behind Chris Boswell's leg and six field goals. The Ravens bested the Steelers in Baltimore 34-17 on Dec. 21.

The Steelers are 3-1 against the Ravens all-time in the postseason, with the latest matchup finishing as a 30-17 Baltimore victory on Jan. 3, 2015.

The Steelers have lost their last five playoff games and haven't won a postseason contest since 2016, when they advanced to the AFC Championship Game, losing to the New England Patriots 36-17.

Pittsburgh has been led by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who has 2,482 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Running back Najee Harris has 1,043 rushing yards, and George Pickens has 900 receiving yards. Pat Freiermuth finished the regular season with 653 receiving yards with seven touchdowns.

Recent Pro Bowl selection, T.J. Watt, finished the regular season with 11.5 sacks. Former Raven Patrick Queen leads the Steelers with 129 tackles, while fellow Pro Bowler Cam Heyward recorded eight sacks and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has 96 tackles.