Steelers to play Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football" to decide AFC North winner

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football," the final game of the 2025 regular season, to decide the winner of the AFC North.

The Steelers, 9-7, lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, by a score of 13-6. The Ravens beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, 41-24, improving to 8-8.

The winner of the game also earns a home playoff game as a division winner. The Steelers last met the Ravens on Dec. 7, winning 27-22 in Baltimore.

Steelers and Ravens in familiar territory

Sunday night's Week 18 game isn't the first winner-take-all game between the two heated rivals.

They previously met in a now-iconic Week 16 clash on Christmas night in 2016 at Heinz Field, where Pittsburgh entered the game at 9-5, and Baltimore was 8-6.

The Steelers won in comeback fashion, eliminating the Ravens from postseason contention thanks to a last-second touchdown catch from Antonio Brown on a Ben Roethlisberger pass.

The Steelers rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit, with Roethlisberger leading a game-winning 75-yard drive in the final minutes, where Brown stretched the ball over the goal line with nine seconds left in regulation. The Steelers won the game 31-27.

Sunday night's game is set for 8:20 p.m.