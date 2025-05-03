Celebrating Star Wars Day in Pittsburgh? These events will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Day, the informal holiday recognized every May 4, has become one of the marquee ways to celebrate the blockbuster media franchise spawned in May 1977 with the debut of "Star Wars: A New Hope."

The holiday has garnered worldwide appeal, and fans of the sci-fi space opera in the Pittsburgh area have a few ways to celebrate their favorite Jedi or Sith.

Visiting an out-of-this-world vending machine

A vending machine advertising the May 1999 release of "The Phantom Menace" has since become a bit of a destination for fans.

This vending machine, which remains fully operational, has sat outside the Mount Washington fire station on Virginia Street for more than two decades.

The Pepsi-branded machine features a young Anakin Skywalker and his podracing rival Sebulba.

(Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images for Pepsi)

A weekend-long celebration at Space Bar

Space Bar in Downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square is hosting a weekend-long Star Wars extravaganza.

Running until midnight Saturday night is the "Sith Soiree," which is billed as a "moody, immersive atmosphere of red lights, dark elegance, and whispered power to embrace the allure of the Dark Side. Cloak yourself in your finest dark attire and prepare for an evening where the shadows reign supreme."

On Sunday, there will be a cosplay karaoke event followed by a costume contest with prizes. More information about these events can be found here.

Visit the Yoda mural

This mural, crafted by artist and muralist Jeremy M. Raymer, depicts the wise Jedi Master, Yoda. Found on Mulberry Way in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, fans can seek guidance and photo ops with one of the galaxy's greatest warriors.

Do or do not. There is no try.

Play Star Wars-themed video games at barcades across Pittsburgh

Several barcades around Pittsburgh will transport you to different eras of the Star Wars universe. For a full list of games and locations, click here.

Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating Star Wars Day

The Pirates on Sunday will also join the galactic fun by hosting Star Wars Day activities at PNC Park while the team battles the San Diego Padres.

Fans who purchase a special promotional ticket will receive a limited edition collectible PNC Park-Millennium Falcon figurine. Fans are also encouraged to interact with various Star Wars characters seen around the ballpark.

Watch the original trilogy and visit C-3PO and R2-D2 at the Carnegie Science Center

This weekend, the Carnegie Science Center will show the original Star Wars trilogy in the Rangos Giant Cinema.

"Star Wars: A New Hope" was shown Friday at 7 p.m., "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" will be shown on Saturday at 7 p.m., and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" will be screened on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Fans can get up close with Star Wars' two most famous droids inside the Robot Hall of Fame on the Science Center's lower levels.

More information about the screenings and ticket prices can be found here.