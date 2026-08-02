Staircase collapse sends woman falling about 20 feet, officials say

A woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday evening after a staircase collapsed, causing her to fall approximately 20 to 25 feet to the ground below, officials said.

Pittsburgh EMS personnel and fire crews were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Mission Street around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a partially collapsed exterior staircase.

First responders rescued her using a rope system and a Stokes basket after finding her trapped. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition with injuries to her lower body.

A woman was sent to the hospital after a staircase collapsed, causing her to fall approximately 20 to 25 feet to the ground below, officials said. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety

Inspectors with Pittsburgh's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections then assessed the building's structural integrity and safety.

Officials said residents will not have to leave the building at this time. Inspectors secured the area and will work with the property's owners to stabilize the structure and address any necessary repairs.