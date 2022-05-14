Pittsburgh stadiums are ranked as some of the best in the country

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In addition to its bridges, Pittsburgh is known to have some of the best stadiums and sightlines in all of sport.

A new report from Betsperts shares that both PNC Park and Heinz Field are ranked inside the top-20 based on the averaging of ratings across Google, Facebook, Tripadvisor, and Yelp.

PNC Park came in as the second-best stadium, tied with Camden Yards in Baltimore, and trailing only Green Bay's Lambeau Field as America's best stadium with an average rating of 4.78 out of five.

Heinz Field, home of the Steelers, was given the sixteenth-best rating with an average score of 4.58.

PPG Paints Arena was locked in a nine-way tie at the nineteenth on the list. The Penguins' rink scored an average rating of 4.50.

FedEx Field, the home stadium of the NFL's Washington Commanders, was ranked as the report's worst stadium with an average score of 3.40 out of five.