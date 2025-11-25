Steelers, Penguins and Pirates team up to hand out Thanksgiving meals to over 300 families

The cold, rainy weather on the North Shore didn't stop the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers from teaming up for their #BurghProud Thanksgiving meal distribution outside PNC Park.

Representatives from all three organizations as well as the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Sheetz and Giant Eagle met at the cul-de-sac on Mazeroski Way to pass out more than 350 meals to local families on Tuesday.

"That's a lot of turkeys, a lot of food, and it's only, quite honestly, just helping a small fraction of everybody that needs help," said Pirates president Travis Williams. "Just an appeal to others, if you're able to come out and help and provide food to others, there's a lot of food insecurity out there in the region, and let's all lean in and be a part of it."

Also braving the rain and spreading holiday cheer were lovable mascots the Pirate Parrot, Steely McBeam and Iceburgh the Penguin, along with dozens of volunteers within the various organizations, wearing ponchos and vests to stay dry while handing out boxes of food and turkeys.

Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz, defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu were among those greeting families, passing out boxes and posing for photos. Forwards Tristan Broz and Noel Acciari and defenseman Ryan Shea represented the Penguins, and Pirates manager Don Kelly was on hand outside his home ballpark, along with broadcasters and former pitchers Steve Blass and Bob Walk.

"This is what Pittsburgh's about, right?" said Williams. "Rainy weather, but people coming together to help others."

Kelly, born in Butler and an alumnus of Mt. Lebanon High School and Point Park University, agreed that helping others in need is what makes Pittsburgh a special place.

"It's humbling," said Kelly. "I get chills thinking about it. We were joking earlier, a lot of people think raining, it's kind of a nasty day, but this is a great day in November in Pittsburgh when you can get up in the 50s and feeling good to be able to give back like this."

"All three of the organizations have a tremendous history here," said Walk. "To see all of them get together like this, it makes you wish it would happen more often, to be honest with you."

Neither Walk nor Blass were born or raised in Pittsburgh, but after their playing days with the Pirates, they made their homes in the area. Both men say being welcomed into the community made them feel at home, and gives them even more reason to give back.

"It's a great, great area, great community," said Walk. "To be able to come out and do things with all three clubs, or even just when you're doing things with the Pirates, it's a great opportunity for us to work for the Pirates."

"It makes your heart feel good," said Blass. "You don't have to do these things, but when you choose to do them, it's the right thing to do, and when an entity like the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers have the opportunity to do these things, shame on us if we don't."

Kuntz, a graduate of Chartiers Valley High School and Duquesne University, said the generosity of the teams reflects the nature of people from Pittsburgh, always willing to help neighbors in need.

"I feel like if you're from Pittsburgh, you kind of stick together," said Kuntz. "People from Pittsburgh stick together, and I think that resembles our sports teams and obviously what's going on here today."