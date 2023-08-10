3 artists create must-see mural on side of South Side home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, two homeowners on the South Side created the "Color Window" on the garage of their home.

It became a popular place where the public could stop by and express themselves by writing positive messages with markers. Years later, the couple is now sharing their home with the public in a different way.

Ian George and his wife, Devon, have quite a private art collection inside their South Side home. But the new piece outside is one everyone can enjoy.

The idea to have a mural painted on the side of their home all started when they saw three artists working on another piece nearby and offered to let a blank wall become their blank canvas.

"It's awesome to see that people have such a love for art to the point where people want to put it on their home," one of the artists, Korey Edmonson, said.

While it might not be their usual backdrop, the three artists — Tyler Podomik, Dejouir Brown and Edmonson — quickly found inspiration.

"The coolest part about meeting them was Ian and Devon invited us into their house," Podomik said. "We walked in there and it's arts, masks, crazy chairs."

Inspired by some of those items inside the home, the essence of eclecticism really seems to jump off the wall.

"Push your mind further about dimensions and what might be floating toward you or what might be floating in the background," Brown said.

They approached the project with a rough sketch as a reference and let their collaborative creativity take the lead. The work took about four 10-hour days, 15 cans of spray paint,12 tubes of acrylic paint and four cans of house paint to finish.

They say the underwater piece is supposed to evoke a sense of calmness in the neighborhood and the meaning behind it is all about the interpretation of the viewers.

While this is pretty much the finished product, the artists are leaving behind some blank space to come back and make new additions over the years.