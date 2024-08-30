Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival returns for Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Market Square and several blocks of the Boulevard of the Allies are full of soul food this Labor Day weekend.

Officially named A Soulful Taste of the Burgh, the festival is all about soul food, which organizers say is a staple of the Black community.

"So soul food is the traditional African American food that we were raised on based on our slavery. So that is wings and ribs and mac and cheese and greens and pineapples, stuff like that. A variety of different foods," explained B. Marshall, producer of Soulful Taste of the Burgh.

Chicken wings are a classic example of good soul food. Frank Smith runs his food truck around Pittsburgh and says he has the best.

"All natural ingredients, that's why we have the best wings in the city. We don't say it, the people do," Smith said.

There's also more beyond soul food. There's also Asian, Greek, Indian and even carnival food. Last year, according to VisitPittsburgh, the festival pumped over $1 million a day back into the economy.

