Pittsburgh soccer fans pack F.N.B. Stadium for USA vs. Paraguay watch party

It was a packed house at the home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Friday night as fans tuned in together to watch Team USA's opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds hosted the watch party at F.N.B. Stadium and fans gathered to watch the 4-1 win for the Americans against Paraguay.

Fans gathered from all around to watch the dominant performance from Team USA, who were a team transformed while playing in new coach Mauricio Pochettino's more creative system in front of a passionate, star-studded Los Angeles crowd of 70,492.

"Just here to support and be part of the atmosphere and watch with other people that also support USA," said Jarad Chouai. "And just hopefully enjoy a win."

Soccer fans packed into F.N.B. Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Shore as the Riverhounds hosted a watch party for Team USA's opening match of the World Cup against Paraguay.The Americans dominated the contest, winning the match by a score of 4-1. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"I think it's exciting," said Mason Laughlin. "I like how uniting it is to see everybody come together and actually support their countries rather than teams or clubs or local stuff."

The Riverhounds will also be hosting additional watch parties at F.N.B. Stadium when the United States faces Australia on June 19 and Turkey on June 25.