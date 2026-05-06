40+ shell casings recovered from shooting in Pittsburgh's East End

Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm in the city's East End.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from Zone 5 were called to the area of Stranahan Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a woman who had been shot in the arm, Public Safety said. The woman was taken to the hospital by medics and was last said to be in stable condition.

Public Safety said that the Mobile Crime Unit responded to the scene and recovered more than 40 shell casings from the surrounding area where the shooting happened.

The victim's house and vehicle were both hit by gunfire, Public Safety said.

Public Safety said that no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been provided.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.