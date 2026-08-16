Pittsburgh area expected to see heavy rain on Sunday with isolated tornado risk | First Alert Weather

A tornado warning has been issued for part of Beaver County until 3:30 p.m.

The original forecast is below.

Sunday is a KDKA First Alert Weather Day with several rounds of heavy rain throughout the day.

Daily average High: 82° | Low: 62°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.; Sunset: 8:17 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: Today, Sunday, Aug. 16.

AWARE: Cooler weather ahead.

A flood watch goes through 8 a.m. Monday. Areas north of Pittsburgh, besides Beaver County, are not included in that.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Areas south of Pittsburgh are under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5), meaning a higher confidence for some storms to become severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado after 1 p.m.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

We catch a little break in the late morning before our next round moves in, and it lasts until about 8 p.m.

On Monday, we will have a few stray showers, but then we dry out and cool down on Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the week. Humidity will also be low.

Wednesday evening, we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms.