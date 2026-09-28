Pittsburgh-area schools offer vaccine clinics as measles spreads across Pennsylvania

Measles continues to spread across Pennsylvania. The state health department says there are more than 900 cases, with 114 new cases in the last week.

According to the Allegheny County Department of Health, the immunization rate going into the last school year was 93.8%. That's a touch under the herd immunity rate of 95%. Health leaders like Allegheny County Health Department infectious disease epidemiology program manager Jen Fiddner said misinformation has driven people away from getting the vaccine to prevent outbreaks.

"We're putting out factual information and making sure that the public knows that our door is open if they have any questions," Fiddner said.

While Allegheny County hasn't had any cases, it is believed it's only a matter of time until cases are confirmed there. There have already been exposures at UPMC Children's Hospital. Schools like Pittsburgh Public Schools are hosting immunization clinics to drive up immunization rates. The county health department is working with schools to have clinics in other districts.

"We're also making sure that folks know of all the different places they can go to get a vaccine if they don't have a clinic in their school, talking with healthcare providers, visiting pharmacists and other pop-up clinics in the community," Fiddner said.

With a statewide outbreak, the health department has reached out to school nurses to be prepared for any cases and know who to call in that event, as schools are a front line for the virus.

"Making sure they understood who to call at the health department if they suspected measles and shared a number of resources and how they can prepare in their schools," Fiddner said.

For any unvaccinated children, an exposure could lead to a 21-day quarantine.