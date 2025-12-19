Watch CBS News
Sports

Pittsburgh Riverhounds officially name Rob Vincent as head coach

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Following the Riverhounds' 2025 USL Championship run, the team has officially named Rob Vincent as head coach. 

Vincent was the acting head coach after Bob Lilley was placed on administrative leave earlier this year. The team did not specify why Lilley was placed on leave. 

Now, the team said after successfully guiding the Riverhounds to the USL title, they will be able to maintain continuity from a championship season, and ultimately reach their goal of joining the forthcoming USL Division One league. 

"It has been a privilege watching Rob lead the team over the last seven weeks of our season. He's an outstanding young coach and quickly earned the confidence of players, fans, and the entire Riverhounds organization," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead with Rob at the helm in 2026 and beyond."

Vincent has been with the Riverhounds since 2018, where he began as the coach of the Hounds Academy. Once he earned his USSF A-Senior Coaching License, he was named the club's assistant coach. 

"I am delighted and honored to be named Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds," Vincent said. "I want to thank Tuffy (Shallenberger, Hounds owner) and Dan for placing their trust in me to lead the club forward and build on our 2025 Championship-winning season."

Vincent joined the Hounbds after a professional playing career, which began here in Pittsburgh, and then moved to the MLS club, DC United. 

He has played an active role in the past two seasons in all parts of the team's operations, including player recruitment, research, and training. 

The Riverhounds will begin their season on Saturday, March 7, 2026, when they take on the Charleston Battery, and they'll host the first-year USL club Sporting Club Jacksonville in the home opener at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, March 28. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue