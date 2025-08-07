9 Pittsburgh restaurants win prestigious awards for exceptional wine selections

Nearly 10 restaurants in Pittsburgh earned prestigious awards from Wine Spectator for their world-class wine selections.

Wine Spectator, which bills itself as the "world's leading authority on wine," puts out a list highlighting eateries with top-tier wine selections every year. Recently, the 2025 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners were released, and nine restaurants in the Steel City took home awards.

Wine Spectator Restaurant Award explained

The awards "recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers," the wine and lifestyle magazine said.

To qualify, a restaurant's wine list must meet certain requirements, including complete and accurate information on vintages and appellations for all selections. This year, Wine Spectator's judges gave out 3,800 awards to restaurants from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

There are three awards: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. Here is a breakdown of the Pittsburgh restaurants that earned an award.

Award of Excellence handed out to 6 Pittsburgh restaurants

The six Pittsburgh restaurants to win the award were Ditka's in Robinson Township, Altius on Mt. Washington, Eddie Merlot's in Downtown Pittsburgh, Eddie V's Prime Seafood in Downtown Pittsburgh, Fogo de Chão in Downtown Pittsburgh and Morton's The Steakhouse in Downtown Pittsburgh

The Award of Excellence recognizes wine lists that offer at least 90 selections and "deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers," the magazine wrote. There were 2,010 winners of the award.

Best of Award of Excellence given to 3 Pittsburgh restaurants

The Capital Grille, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse and Barcelona Wine Bar were honored with the Best of Award of Excellence. The three restaurants, all in Downtown Pittsburgh, were among the 1,704 winners.

The Best of Award of Excellence recognizes wine lists that offer 350 or more selections, with the magazine calling the winners "destinations for serious wine lovers."

No restaurants in the Pittsburgh area were given a Grand Award, as there were only 97 winners.

"Our highest award, given to restaurants that show an uncompromising, passionate devotion to the quality of their wine programs," Wine Spectator said.