Watch CBS News
Local News

'T' service returns to normal after truck gets stuck on tracks at Station Square

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Light-rail service has resumed to normal after a U-Haul truck made its way onto the tracks at Station Square early Friday morning.

It's unclear how the truck ended up there, but KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed the truck on the tracks in the middle of Station Square shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday.

img-6864.jpg
A U-Haul truck made its way onto the tracks at Station Square early Friday morning, causing Pittsburgh Regional Transit to detour light-rail service on the 'T' through the city's Allentown neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that all lines and trains were being detoured through the city's Allentown neighborhood.

The truck was removed from the tracks around 6 a.m. and a short time later, rail service began flowing through Station Square again. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue