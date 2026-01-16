'T' service returns to normal after truck gets stuck on tracks at Station Square
Light-rail service has resumed to normal after a U-Haul truck made its way onto the tracks at Station Square early Friday morning.
It's unclear how the truck ended up there, but KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed the truck on the tracks in the middle of Station Square shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that all lines and trains were being detoured through the city's Allentown neighborhood.
The truck was removed from the tracks around 6 a.m. and a short time later, rail service began flowing through Station Square again.