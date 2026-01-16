'T' service returns to normal after truck gets stuck on tracks at Station Square

Light-rail service has resumed to normal after a U-Haul truck made its way onto the tracks at Station Square early Friday morning.

It's unclear how the truck ended up there, but KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed the truck on the tracks in the middle of Station Square shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday.

A U-Haul truck made its way onto the tracks at Station Square early Friday morning, causing Pittsburgh Regional Transit to detour light-rail service on the 'T' through the city's Allentown neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that all lines and trains were being detoured through the city's Allentown neighborhood.

The truck was removed from the tracks around 6 a.m. and a short time later, rail service began flowing through Station Square again.