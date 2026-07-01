PRT unveils "Spirit of '76"-inspired "T" train ahead of 4th of July weekend festivities

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has unveiled a patriotic-themed "T" train ahead of this weekend's 4th of July festivities that pays tribute to the iconic "Spirit of '76" streetcar.

PRT said Tuesday that ahead of this weekend's America250 celebrations, "T" riders will see a specially wrapped vehicle that pays tribute to the streetcar that used to travel the streets of Pittsburgh.

The Spirit of '76 streetcar, according to a release from PRT, quickly became one of the most recognizable vehicles in the Port Authority fleet with its red, white, and blue colors.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has unveiled an America250-themed light rail vehicle for the "T" ahead of the 4th of July weekend festivities.The vehicle pays tribute to the iconic "Spirit of 76" streetcar that used to travel through Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Regional Transit

"Nearly 50 years ago, Port Authority marked our nation's Bicentennial with a memorable 'Spirit of '76' streetcar that became a symbol of celebration throughout our region," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "As America prepares to celebrate its 250th, we're proud to honor that history and connect today's riders to a unique chapter in Pittsburgh's transit story."

PRT said that the modern interpretation light rail vehicle that pays tribute to the Spirit of '76 captures the original design while adapting to today's fleet.

The commemorative vehicle is expected to operate through the entire PRT light rail system throughout the rest of the year.