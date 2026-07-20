Pittsburgh Regional Transit proposes compromise on Shaler bus service cuts after public outcry

This spring, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced plans to eliminate several bus routes. The plan was cause for concern for community leaders and those who use public transportation.

However, a compromise is now in the works, at least for a busy corridor in the North Hills.

Initially, PRT planned to eliminate two routes along Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler, citing low passenger numbers. For some who use the Route 2 and P13 flyer, April's announcement created a lot of stress.

"I can't get to work, can't get my meds. I live in Shaler; the only way to get to and from is that bus line," resident and passenger Autumn Krohe said in April at the time of the announcement.

However, it appears that, thanks to public outcry, Shaler Township leadership, as well as pressure from state Sen. Lindsey Williams, PRT is partially changing the plan.

"We heard pretty loud and clear from people that losing this bus service would be a major hit; it wouldn't just be an inconvenience," Shaler Township Commissioner Josh Fleitman said.

According to Fleitman, PRT would still be cutting a route, however.

"The bad side is it would totally cut Route 2. The good side is it's going to keep the P13 flyer. It's going to add more service hours."

Fleitman says public pressure made a difference but also credits PRT with being engaged with the community.

"They listened to residents when they spoke; they held pop-up events, so huge credit to PRT staff for recognizing public feedback, and they heard that feedback loud and clear in this case," Fleitman said.

"I was devastated for them. Our patrons rely heavily on the bus routes," said Shaler North Hills Library director Sharon McRea.

McRea says the change in plan, in her opinion, comes down to one thing.

"The compromise. That feeling of working together to come up with some sort of solution really is amazing," McRea added. "I'm thrilled the bus route for the library is going to stay intact as much as it can."

While things look promising for Shaler residents, none of these plans are finalized. PRT will make its decision about these cuts sometime in November.