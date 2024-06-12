Closure of Pittsburgh Regional Transit's Red Line begins Sunday. Here's what you need to know.

Light-rail riders on PRT's Red Line to be impacted over next month

Light-rail riders on PRT's Red Line to be impacted over next month

Light-rail riders on PRT's Red Line to be impacted over next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The temporary closure of Pittsburgh Regional Transit's Red Line is set to begin this weekend.

In a news release on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Regional Transit reminded riders that service for its light rail system's Red Line will close through August for "several safety-critical construction projects." It is all part of a $150 million project over five years involving rail replacement throughout PRT's system.

Starting on Sunday, the Red Line will be closed from Overbrook to South Hills Junction through Aug. 31. During this time, all Red Line trips will be detoured through the Blue Line.

To assist riders, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said a Red Line Short Rail Shuttle will run between Dormont Junction and Overbrook Junction, allowing riders to travel south to Overbrook Junction and transfer to the Blue Line at Willow. Riders can also park at the Castle Shannon Park and Ride and walk to Willow Station for rail service to Downtown Pittsburgh.

In April, Adam Brandolph, deputy chief communications officer for PRT, urged riders to call the customer service line with any questions about getting around.

"They are very well-versed in all of the different phases of construction from now until 2028," Brandolph told KDKA-TV in April.