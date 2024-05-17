Light-rail service on PRT's Red Line to be impacted over the next month

Light-rail riders on PRT's Red Line to be impacted over next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Light-rail riders coming to Downtown Pittsburgh from the South Hills on PRT's Red Line can expect to see some impact to their morning and afternoon commutes over the next month.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced earlier this week that service will be impacted due to a rail replacement project at the Willow Avenue crossing in Castle Shannon.

As a result of the ongoing project's work, during morning and afternoon rush hours (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), the Red Line will only be running between Downtown Pittsburgh and Overbrook Junction.

Light rail service on Pittsburgh Regional Transit's Red Line will be impacted due to numerous types of work being done over the next month in the South Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

PRT says that riders heading into town from South Hills Village should board Blue Line cars during these hours.

Over the next two weeks, riders boarding cars at St. Anne, Willow, and Overbrook Junction will need to use the outbound platforms. After May 31 and through June 16, all riders will need to use the inbound platforms at those stations.

Starting on June 16, the Red Line will be closed entirely from Overbrook Junction to South Hills Junction until August 31. During this stretch of time, all Red Line trips will be detoured using the Blue Line.

PRT says that all of this work is part of a $150 million project over five years involving rail replacement throughout their system and the rehabilitation of the Panhandle Bridge that carries cars across the Monongahela River from Station Square to First Avenue Station.