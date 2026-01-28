Light rail service on the "T" extremely limited due to downed power line, PRT says

Light rail service in and out of the city of Pittsburgh on the "T" is extremely limited this morning after a power line came down overnight.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said around 5 a.m. that an overhead power line came down overnight and crews have had to shut down power to the majority of the rail system.

A route supervisor told KDKA's news crew that the wire came down near the Smith Road station in Castle Shannon, where crews could be seen working early Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has been forced to suspend nearly all of its light rail service due to a downed power line near the Smith Road station in Castle Shannon. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A short time later, PRT provided an update, saying that two buses are available for riders as shuttles, one of which is running from Library Station in South Park to Washington Junction in Bethel Park. Another is running from Washington Junction to South Hills Junction outside of the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

PRT said that from South Hills Junction, riders will be able to take a bus to Downtown Pittsburgh.

One rail car is running on the Red Line between Mt. Lebanon station and Allegheny station.

PRT said that the agency is working to get additional shuttles in service while crews continue to work on the overhead downed line.

"With temperatures near 0, we suggest not using the rail system unless you absolutely have to until this issue is resolved," PRT said.

No timeframe has been announced on when repairs may be completed or when service may resume to normal.