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$82M in federal grant money will help Pittsburgh Regional Transit purchase new light-rail vehicles

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Over $82 million in federal grant money is coming to Pittsburgh Regional Transit so that the agency can purchase new vehicles for its light-rail system, locally known as the "T."

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced the funding on Tuesday, saying that the investment will help modernize the light-rail system and help shape the future of transit in Allegheny County. 

PRT said the grant money will help to support the agency's purchase of 45 new, 170-foot vehicles for the "T."

The new vehicles will replace 76 of PRT's current 80-foot vehicles, which PRT said have "exceeded their useful design life and reached technical obsolescence." 

"This investment will help us move forward with a new fleet of rail cars that will provide riders with a safer, more accessible, more comfortable, and more reliable experience," PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said. 

PRT said that the new vehicles are expected to feature a more modern interior design and on-vehicle wheelchair lifts that will make boarding accessible at every light-rail station. 

It's unclear when the new vehicles are expected to be rolled out within PRT's fleet. 

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