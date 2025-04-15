Pittsburgh Regional Transit, Dormont Borough seek partner for new redevelopment project

Pittsburgh Regional Transit and Dormont Borough are seeking a development partner to help with a new project.

PRT and the borough hope to redevelop two parking lots along the Red Line into a "lively, mixed-use and mixed-income community to grow the neighborhood and increase transit ridership," according to a news release from Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

Developers can submit qualifications and concepts for the 2.5-acre site next to Dormont Junction by May 26, 2025.

"We're very excited about this project. It has the potential to become a true win-win that brings more riders to our system and adds to the vibrancy of Dormont," PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "We're eager to hear from developers to help make this dream a reality."

An illustration of Dormont Junction Station and the proposed Transit-Oriented Development site with a 1/2-mile walkshed. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The opportunity would be the first joint development project under PRT's transit-oriented development program, which aims to "foster economic vitality, increase transit ridership, and promote smart growth throughout Allegheny County," the press release adds.

"This development is extremely important to Dormont. Not only will it bring new residents who will ride the Red Line and 41 bus route, but it will also help us redevelop the West Liberty Avenue corridor, with new small businesses and a people-centered streetscape," said Dormont Council President Jen Mazzocco.

PRT officials studied the opportunity to redevelop the site as far back as 2019, and last year, secured a $500,000 federal grant to redesign and reconstruct Dormont Junction Station, which improved safety and accessibility features.

Interested developers can submit their qualifications and concepts to the following address:

Pittsburgh Regional Transit

C/O Transit Oriented Communities

623 Smithfield Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

Developers can also send an email to this email address. Additional information about the project can be found here.