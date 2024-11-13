Pittsburgh Regional Transit closes part of Silver Line for emergency repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit has closed the Silver Line from Library Station in South Park Township for the rest of the week for emergency repairs after an electrical cable failed early Wednesday.

Shuttle buses are currently operating from Library Station to Washington Junction Station in Bethel Park via State Route 88/Library Road.

Crews will focus on re-establishing the Silver Line at Lytle Station in Bethel Park to Washington Junction so shuttle buses can operate from Library Station to Lytle as soon as possible, per a media release from Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

"The affected area is located in one of the oldest parts of the rail system where the overhead power lines, reconstructed in the 1980s for an older type of rail car, were retrofitted for the light-rail vehicles used today," a PRT spokesperson said.

A service map of PRT's light rail system. Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The retrofit, which allowed electricity to travel over five miles through an aluminum feeder cable, had lasted nearly 40 years. PRT crews will work to employ a different system to carry the electricity needed to power the vehicles over a shorter distance.

Additional updates will provided throughout the week.