Pittsburgh ranks among top 10 worst cities for bed bugs, according to Orkin

Pittsburgh is among the top 10 worst cities for bed bugs, according to a new ranking from Orkin.

The pest control company's annual ranking puts Pittsburgh at No. 9, up three spots from last year. Chicago; Los Angeles; Detroit; Cleveland; Indianapolis; Springfield; Washington, D.C.; and Columbus come in above Pittsburgh, and Grand Rapids rounds out the top 10.

Orkin says it made its rankings based on treatment data from metro areas where it performed the most bed bug treatments from May 12, 2025, to May 12, 2026.

Popular summer travel spots make the ranking

One trend Orkin notes is the addition of vacation hot spots like Tampa and Myrtle Beach to the list. They're both in the top 50 for the first time.

"Travel season brings excitement, but it also makes awareness especially important," Orkin entomologist and national technical director Dr. Shannon Sked said in a statement. "Bed bugs are resilient pests that can be difficult to control once introduced into a home or hotel room, and they are skilled at hiding in cracks, crevices and personal belongings. A quick inspection of hotels or short-term rentals while traveling, or belongings before unpacking at home, can help travelers reduce the chance of bringing bed bugs home."

How to stop bed bugs from coming home with you

Orkin says bed bugs are notoriously difficult to detect because they're tiny. They can easily spread by hitchhiking on personal belongings, and since they can remain hidden for weeks, it may take a while before travelers realize they've brought bed bugs home.

Remember the acronym "SLEEP," Orkin says. Search hotel rooms for signs of infestation — look for small, flat, reddish-brown, oval-shaped insects that are about the size of apple seeds. Other signs include ink-like speckled stains on fabric and a sweet, musty smell.

To check for bed bugs, lift up sheets, curtains and cushions. Keep your luggage away from furniture and examine it carefully while repacking. When you get home, examine your luggage again, and put all your dryer-safe clothing in the dryer at the highest setting for 30 to 45 minutes.