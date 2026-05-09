Pittsburgh can't rule out scattered showers for Mother's Day

It's a soggy start to our Saturday with widespread rain lingering until about noon.

Another quick line of heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm arrive this evening anytime between 7 to 9 p.m. Areas northwest of Pittsburgh are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, meaning a low confidence for isolated strong to severe storms.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Highs today will be a few degrees below normal in the upper 60s.

Mother's Day forecast

Mother's Day will be pleasant for the start of the day, with highs in the mid-60s and scattered rain showers returning in the afternoon and evening.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. The coldest morning will be Tuesday, with lows back in the mid to upper 30s, so protect those plants.

Our next best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will stay in the low 60s through Thursday before returning near 70 for Friday.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

The above normal temperatures are expected to return towards the end of the month. So far, we are already about 7 degrees below average for the month.