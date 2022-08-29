Pittsburgh Public Schools students return to the classroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The area's largest district heads back to school today as students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system return to the classroom.

The first day of school is when everything finally comes to fruition for parents, students and teachers as they've been preparing for this for the past few weeks.

This school year is also going to be the first year of Dr. Wayne Walters' tenure as the Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent.

Walters has served 30 years in the PPS school system and now he gets to lead them for years to come.

One of the things he has been praised for is navigating the system through parts the COVID-19 pandemic -- which is something he'll have to keep doing.

Among changes approved at last night’s legislative meeting, include an update to the District’s masking protocol. Allegheny County COVID-19 Community Level is Medium. Effective today,August 25, 2022, masks are recommended for everyone while inside a school or district facility. pic.twitter.com/fcir5AyR1H — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) August 26, 2022



The school board has made the decision to keep masks on for the school year -- but students will only be required to wear them when community spread is high in Allegheny County - any other time is optional.

Athletes and performers won't have to mask up while playing or performing, and students who have been exposed to or are recovering from COVID-19 will have to wear a mask for a period of time, regardless of the community level of spread.