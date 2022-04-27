Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders to vote on updating district's masking policy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An important vote will take place today regarding the wearing of masks within the Pittsburgh Public Schools system.

While most schools across Western Pennsylvania have ended mask mandates within their districts, the Pittsburgh Public Schools still have a requirement in place.

On Wednesday evening, board members will vote whether or not to make the wearing of masks an optional decision.

The plan which would make masks optional aligns with the CDC's current recommendations that masks do not need to be worn when the spread of COVID-19 at the community level is 'low' or 'medium.'

However, parents and teachers voiced their opinions at a public meeting on Monday, and there were mixed feelings.

Some said it was time to get rid of the mask requirement, saying many students fail to wear them properly, and the removal of the mandate would help improve the delivery of lessons, specifically in language classes.

However, others argued that the district isn't ready for this change and want masks to stay required through the end of the school year.

One person suggested that the board should make mask wearing optional when the community spread level is 'low' and make them mandatory when the level is 'medium,' urging members to think of students who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated.

The board will vote during their meeting at 6 p.m.

Click here to watch the meeting.