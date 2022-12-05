Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Public Schools holding public hearing on proposed 2023 budget

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PPS holding public hearing on proposed 2023 budget
PPS holding public hearing on proposed 2023 budget 01:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Parents will have a chance today to voice their thoughts on the financial future of Pittsburgh Public Schools.

The proposed 2023 budget for Pittsburgh Public Schools calls for a $10 million dollar increase in spending -- which includes more money for security and salaries.

Parents will get a chance to share their thoughts in a public hearing tonight.

The budget does not include a tax increase.

It includes a 1.5% increase from last year's budget and allows for an operating deficit of $9.2 million, which is nearly $18 million less than last year.

There's a $74,000 dollar increase in security personnel and a $25,000 increase in safety and security.

The budget doesn't say how the district would use that money.

If approved, the funds for security next year stand at around $4 million.

Other increases would go to the administration -- including superintendents and principals.

As for teachers, there's a $1.6 million increase dedicated to them.

Overall, the proposed budget shows a $3.2 million increase in salaries.

The total budget is $675.9 million.

Tonight's public hearing is virtual and starts at 5 p.m.

They could adopt the budget at a meeting on December 21.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 4:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.