Pittsburgh Public Schools holding public hearing on proposed 2023 budget

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Parents will have a chance today to voice their thoughts on the financial future of Pittsburgh Public Schools.

The proposed 2023 budget for Pittsburgh Public Schools calls for a $10 million dollar increase in spending -- which includes more money for security and salaries.

Parents will get a chance to share their thoughts in a public hearing tonight.

The budget does not include a tax increase.

It includes a 1.5% increase from last year's budget and allows for an operating deficit of $9.2 million, which is nearly $18 million less than last year.

There's a $74,000 dollar increase in security personnel and a $25,000 increase in safety and security.

The budget doesn't say how the district would use that money.

If approved, the funds for security next year stand at around $4 million.

Other increases would go to the administration -- including superintendents and principals.

As for teachers, there's a $1.6 million increase dedicated to them.

Overall, the proposed budget shows a $3.2 million increase in salaries.

The total budget is $675.9 million.

Tonight's public hearing is virtual and starts at 5 p.m.

They could adopt the budget at a meeting on December 21.