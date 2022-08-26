Union says Pittsburgh Public Schools won't furlough teachers this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen Pittsburgh Public School teachers won't be getting furloughed this year after the district found placements for them.

Twenty-six teachers were told in July that they were going to be furloughed because of a drop in enrollment.

The teachers union told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette all 26 have been called back to work or have been given "placeholder positions," which means they could fill in for other teachers who are out on leave.

The same thing happened last year, when the district sent furlough notices to 33 teachers. The Post-Gazette reported those teachers were also called back or given placeholder positions by the time the fall semester started.

The district employs over 2,000 teachers, according to its website.