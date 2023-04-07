Pittsburgh Public Schools file federal lawsuit against multiple social media platforms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed by Pittsburgh Public Schools against a number of social media platforms.

The lawsuit accused the companies of inducing young people to 'compulsively use their services.'

Companies and platforms named in the lawsuit include Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

School leaders believe that use of the social media platforms has led to mental health problems for students.

The lawsuit says the companies could have warned the public about the dangers, but instead placed profits first.

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh Public Schools Solicitor Ira Weiss said that the district has spent millions of dollars addressing the needs of students.

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito Visgitis said then that the use of social media in schools needs to be stopped and that education is too important.

The suit follows those filed by other districts in other parts of the company.