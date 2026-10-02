Pittsburgh Public Schools launches online dashboard for Future-Ready Facilities Plan

Pittsburgh Public Schools is rolling out a new online dashboard designed to help families and community members navigate the major changes coming under the district's Future-Ready Facilities Plan.

The plan, approved by the school board earlier this year, calls for the closure of nine school buildings and the reconfiguration of several others over the next few years. District leaders say the changes are necessary because of financial challenges, declining enrollment and aging infrastructure.

"Through the Future Ready Plan, we are reimagining Pittsburgh Public Schools not just for the years ahead, but to ensure our students have the access and opportunities they need right now," said Superintendent Wayne Walters in a video on the district's website.

The new dashboard, available at Future Ready PPS, serves as a central hub for information related to the transition. Families can review implementation timelines, use the find my school tool, read details of the approved plan, access updates and browse frequently asked questions and planning documents.

The site also includes a series of videos explaining different phases of the transition and how changes will affect students in the district's North, South, East, West and Central regions.

"Here's what families in the North Region can look forward to. Exciting changes are coming for students and families in the North Region as Pittsburgh Public Schools moves forward with the Future-Ready Facilities Plan," said Ebony Pugh on the district's website.

One of the most detailed resources on the website is the Department Milestones Dashboard. The tool outlines implementation plans and timelines across multiple areas of the district, including communications, curriculum, finance, human resources and operations. The dashboard tracks progress from now through August 2027.

"When we began reimagining the district, we saw real inconsistencies with access to things like science labs, art spaces and hands-on learning environments. Some students had those opportunities while others didn't," said Mike McNamara, Chief Information Officer for Pittsburgh Public Schools, in a video posted by the district.

In addition to the online resources, Pittsburgh Public Schools will host a series of Future Ready Regional Transition Update Sessions to provide families and students with additional information and answer questions about the transition.

The meetings are scheduled for:

Oct. 27 at Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy

Oct. 29 at Pittsburgh Carmalt

Nov. 5 at Pittsburgh Allegheny

Nov. 19 at Pittsburgh Langley

Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh Faison

District leaders say the Department Milestones Dashboard will be updated quarterly as the Future-Ready Facilities Plan moves forward.