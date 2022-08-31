Watch CBS News
Unloaded gun allegedly found in Brashear High School student's backpack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Brashear High School student is facing charges after the district said an unloaded gun was found in a backpack Wednesday. 

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said a staff member saw a student walking into a wooded area after dismissal, returning with a backpack. 

The staff member alerted security and police, who took the student off the bus and searched the backpack. The district said the search turned up an unloaded gun.

The student will face disciplinary action and a charge for possessing a firearm, the district said. 

