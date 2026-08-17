Pittsburgh Public Schools hosts 14th annual back-to-school celebration

Pittsburgh's largest school district is gearing up students and families so they're ready to return to class with its 14th annual back-to-school event.

With music, marching bands and all, the Pittsburgh Public School District, with the help of volunteers, filled the Gold Lot 1-A outside Acrisure Stadium to meet students and families where they are with a drive-through distribution of supplies.

"[It's] exciting, refreshing, I'm very thankful and grateful that the Pittsburgh Public Schools are doing this for our children," parent Marika Fernandez said. "I believe in them; they will help our children shape their future seriously."

"I think it's a great thing for the students," said parent Ronald Matheny.

Together, teams passed out nearly 2,000 backpacks for free as part of a team effort with the school district, city of Pittsburgh, UPMC, the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and many more, letting 19,000 students know they support them.

"This is a great way to kick off the year, but then it also shows how many great partners we have across the city that are willing to help support our kids," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor. "Parents appreciate it, and I think if we want our city to grow, we have to talk to parents about staying in the city, growing their families in the city and things like this go a long way."

That support extends inside Acrisure Stadium, too.

"To be able to offer haircuts, hairstyles and manicures and books inside of the stadium, we believe students need all of their essentials, but we also want them to start out in a very comfortable and also confident way," said Blayre Davis with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's leading with confidence into another year of moving the school district forward.

"We are just excited to launch the 2026-2027 school year in Pittsburgh Public Schools," Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said.

Dr. Walters gave KDKA-TV a preview of what's to come.

"One of the big initiatives we have this year are our parent ambassadors, and they're going to be supporting schools with the transition into the Future-Ready Facilities Plan for the 2027-2028 school year, as well as our student ambassadors that are going to come on this year."

On this day of back-to-school preparations, around 100 volunteers and the entire community want students to know they've got their backs.

The first day of school is Aug. 24 for everyone in the district except for kindergarten. Those students return to the classroom on Aug. 27.