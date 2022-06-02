Pittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and organizers of activities around Pittsburgh are excited about this year's plans.
They expect 30,000 to 50,000 people to take part in events that range from a ball on the Andy Warhol Bridge to appearances from Pittsburgh native and award-winning actor Billy Porter.
"We listened to community, and we did exactly what they wanted," said Dena Stanley, this year's co-organizer for Pittsburgh Pride 2022 and the executive director and founder of TransYOUniting.
"Some folks wanted it downtown, so we made sure we had a little bit of it downtown. Some folks like what we had last year in the park. We brought it back to the park," she added.
"The community is definitely hungry," said Duane Binion, co-executive director of True T Pittsburgh. "I think we've all been waiting for an opportunity and a reason to come together and just celebrate each other."
Events began Thursday and will run through Sunday.
"We're going to have some skaters, we're going to have some dancers," said Miss Money, a Pittsburgh native and rap performer who will be performing in two shows this weekend.
"I'm actually giving a section of my set to let locals who have never had an opportunity to be on stage," she added.
New this year is Friday's Pride on the Shore concert at Stage AE on the North Shore.
"The pre-show stage is 4 o'clock, that's 4 to 6. That's free, open to the public," said Nick Staples, one of the producers of the concert.
Tickets are required for the outdoor concert, which will include several notable performers at the venue.
"Jessie J, of course, headlining. We're also very excited to be adding Billy Porter to the lineup," Staples said.
Porter will present a trailer of his new movie set to be released next month. It's his directorial debut and was shot in Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, Porter is also set to be the grand marshal of the Pride Parade and March on Saturday from the City-County Building downtown to Ridge Avenue.
A list of performers, vendors and more can be found at here.
Here is a list of activities planned for the weekend:
Thursday, June 2
5-11 pm
Too Hot for July - Street Party
Klvn Coffee Lab
6600 Hamilton Ave.
Note: Hamilton Avenue closed between the intersections of Fifth Avenue and Torrens Street from 5 p.m. until around 10:30 p.m. and some Port Authority bus stops will be impacted
Friday, June 3
Ball on the Bridge
Noon-4 p.m.
Andy Warhol Bridge (7th Street Bridge)
Vendors, music, vogue & drag
Friday, June 3
Pride on the Shore
Pre-show: 4-6 p.m.
Ticketed show: 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Saturday, June 4
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March & Parade
Grand Marshal Billy Porter
Noon
From City-County Building to Ridge Avenue
Saturday, June 4
Pride Northside Festival
Allegheny Commons Park West
1-8 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Hollywood Theater, Dormont
11:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Pride Bloomfield Festival
Trace Brewing, 4312 Main St.
3-9 p.m.
Live music, drag, poetry
