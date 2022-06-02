Pittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekend

Pittsburgh Pride events to be more inclusive than ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and organizers of activities around Pittsburgh are excited about this year's plans.

The Too Hot for July - Street Party is Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

They expect 30,000 to 50,000 people to take part in events that range from a ball on the Andy Warhol Bridge to appearances from Pittsburgh native and award-winning actor Billy Porter.

"We listened to community, and we did exactly what they wanted," said Dena Stanley, this year's co-organizer for Pittsburgh Pride 2022 and the executive director and founder of TransYOUniting.

Ball on the Bridge is Friday, June 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"Some folks wanted it downtown, so we made sure we had a little bit of it downtown. Some folks like what we had last year in the park. We brought it back to the park," she added.

"The community is definitely hungry," said Duane Binion, co-executive director of True T Pittsburgh. "I think we've all been waiting for an opportunity and a reason to come together and just celebrate each other."

Pride on the Shore is Friday, June 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Events began Thursday and will run through Sunday.

"We're going to have some skaters, we're going to have some dancers," said Miss Money, a Pittsburgh native and rap performer who will be performing in two shows this weekend.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March & Parade is Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"I'm actually giving a section of my set to let locals who have never had an opportunity to be on stage," she added.

New this year is Friday's Pride on the Shore concert at Stage AE on the North Shore.

The Pride Northside Festival is Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"The pre-show stage is 4 o'clock, that's 4 to 6. That's free, open to the public," said Nick Staples, one of the producers of the concert.

Tickets are required for the outdoor concert, which will include several notable performers at the venue.

The Pride Bloomfield Festival is Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"Jessie J, of course, headlining. We're also very excited to be adding Billy Porter to the lineup," Staples said.

Porter will present a trailer of his new movie set to be released next month. It's his directorial debut and was shot in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Porter is also set to be the grand marshal of the Pride Parade and March on Saturday from the City-County Building downtown to Ridge Avenue.

A list of performers, vendors and more can be found at here.

Here is a list of activities planned for the weekend:

Thursday, June 2

5-11 pm

Too Hot for July - Street Party

Klvn Coffee Lab

6600 Hamilton Ave.

Note: Hamilton Avenue closed between the intersections of Fifth Avenue and Torrens Street from 5 p.m. until around 10:30 p.m. and some Port Authority bus stops will be impacted

Friday, June 3

Ball on the Bridge

Noon-4 p.m.

Andy Warhol Bridge (7th Street Bridge)

Vendors, music, vogue & drag

Friday, June 3

Pride on the Shore

Pre-show: 4-6 p.m.

Ticketed show: 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Saturday, June 4

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March & Parade

Grand Marshal Billy Porter

Noon

From City-County Building to Ridge Avenue

Saturday, June 4

Pride Northside Festival

Allegheny Commons Park West

1-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Hollywood Theater, Dormont

11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Pride Bloomfield Festival

Trace Brewing, 4312 Main St.

3-9 p.m.

Live music, drag, poetry