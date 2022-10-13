Striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers call for boycott of newspaper

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being on strike for a week, some Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are calling for a boycott of the newspaper.

Joseph Pass, a lawyer representing the unions involved, says this decision did not come easy, but he says the paper has forced their hand.

The workers are asking subscribers to unsubscribe from the paper and for advertisers to withhold advertising. This all follows a labor dispute between Block Communications, which owns the Post-Gazette, and several employees, including typographers and mailers.

Those workers say they have not had a contract in six years or a pay raise in 16 years. They also say their health insurance expired on the first of the month because Block Communications reportedly would not pay an additional $19 a week for coverage.

"For the first time in my adult life, along with the other 13 members I represent, I wake up every morning without health care," said John Clark, president of Mailers Union Local 22. "And I would like to tell you, that is a very uncomfortable feeling in today's world."

Pass said these employees will not be returning to work until they have health care and a fair deal.

And for companies that don't pull their ads from the Post-Gazette, they say they'll be calling for a boycott of them next.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette released a statement, saying:

"The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered several proposals to rectify the healthcare situation, one of which included a 9% wage increase and enrollment in the company's healthcare plan. None of these options were accepted by union leadership. The company healthcare plan currently covers 2,600 Block Communications employees, including several unions, company executives and staff at the PG. "The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will continue to serve the Pittsburgh community, its readers and advertisers by publishing seven days a week. We welcome our employees back at any time."