Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists return to work after 3-year strike

Union workers off the job for three years at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette headed back into the newsroom on the North Shore Monday morning, surrounded by dozens of supporters.

"We are really excited to finally end it," said Andrew Goldstein, Post-Gazette reporter and the president of the Newspaper Guild.

The return came with jitters similar to the first day of school for some.

"We're a little nervous, but also excited," Goldstein said.

From Starbucks workers to politicians, excitement swelled.

"I give so much credit to everyone who was on strike with us," Goldstein said.

Members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh voted last week to end the strike.

"We just got a major ruling from a federal court telling us that we are in the right," Goldstein said.

The union said the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Post-Gazette to restore what it had taken away.

"We went on strike over a variety of unfair labor practice charges," Goldstein said. "Unilaterally taking our health care away, as well as our contract."

After being away for so long, there is some housekeeping that has to take place.

"People have to be able to access their company emails, people have to have equipment upgrades," Goldstein said.

A union contract also must be worked out. The guild said it won all their 2022 strike demands through the courts — but the existing contract that remains is from 2017.

What started as 60 striking journalists ended up being 26. Some crossed the picket line, while others left for other opportunities.

"It's going to be awkward, it's going to be difficult," Goldstein said. "We have to act as one team. We are all here to serve the people of Pittsburgh and southwestern Pennsylvania."

Some questions linger, like those about staffing, or even about reporter beats. But in the interim, people like Goldstein say Monday felt good.

"I'm excited to get back to doing my job and being a reporter," Goldstein said.

Goldstein also said that the Pittsburgh Union Progress, the online publication of the Post-Gazette's striking journalists, will close and will be archived.