Pittsburgh Police 'very close' to making arrest in deadly shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy

Police 'very close' to making arrest in deadly shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest could be coming soon in the deadly shooting of an Oliver Citywide Academy student.

15-year-old Marquis Campbell was shot and killed while in a school van back in January.

Police say they've been working to solve the case without the help of security video or witnesses.

"I feel we're very close on that case to closing that case. It's a little bit more work that we need to do, and there's some hurdles involved with that case regarding evidence and things that we need to go through," said Commander Richard Ford.

Police also they're still investigating the Easter morning mass shooting at an Airbnb on the city's North Side.

Two juveniles died from gunshot wounds and at least nine other partygoers were injured in a mass shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side early Sunday morning. Mark Dovi

They say they hope new witnesses come forward and are asking people to continue to call in any tips.