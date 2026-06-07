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Pittsburgh police launch investigation after man found dead in garage

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage Sunday evening.

Zone 5 officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 5000 block of Comrie Way for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the garage who was deceased and had apparent traumatic injuries, police said.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating the death as suspicious. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

No additional information was immediately available as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

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