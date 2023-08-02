Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit searching for missing 12-year-old, Aniyah Davis Stackhouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, Aniyah Davis-Stackhouse.
She was last seen on July 24, 2023, and was wearing a purple Rugrats t-shirt.
She is believed to be in the Mount Oliver area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.
