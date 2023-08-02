Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit searching for missing 12-year-old, Aniyah Davis Stackhouse

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, Aniyah Davis-Stackhouse. 

aniyah-davis-missing.jpg
Photo of Aniyah Davis-Stackhouse Pittsburgh Public Safety

She was last seen on July 24, 2023, and was wearing a purple Rugrats t-shirt. 

She is believed to be in the Mount Oliver area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141. 

August 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

