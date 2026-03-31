Police investigating shootings in Pittsburgh's Larimer and Homewood neighborhoods

Police detectives are investigating two shootings that happened a short time apart in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods located not far from one another.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from Zone 5 were called to the area of Rosedale Street in the city's Homewood South neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 15 rounds.

Police who arrived at the scene said they found a teenage boy who had been shot in the upper thigh. The boy was taken to the hospital by medics and was last said to be in stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the upper thigh along Rosedale Street in the city's Homewood South neighborhood. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Witnesses told police that a group of around 10 young people were gathered in the street before the shooting took place.

Police said that two people were seen leaving the area after the shooting took place. Both were stopped by officers a few blocks away and were taken in for questioning. As of early Tuesday morning, police said no arrests had been made.

A short time later, officers from Zone 5 were also called to the city's Larimer neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Mayflower Street.

When police arrived in the area, they said they found a man who had been shot in the stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital by medics in critical condition and was taken in for surgery, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Public Safety officials said that officers found a crime scene behind Mayflower Street along Emans Way and that the Mobile Crime Unit found shell casings while processing the scene and that no arrests have been made.

Detectives from the police bureau's Violent Crime Unit are investigating both of the shootings.

Officials didn't give any indication whether or not the shootings could be related.