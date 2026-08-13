Pittsburgh officer shoots armed man in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, police say

A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer shot an armed man on Thursday night while responding to reports of a fight in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the Allegheny County Police Department said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Pittsburgh police were called to Lyric Street for reports of three males arguing in the street and "threatening to pull guns," Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph said.

When officers arrived, they found one person was armed. He was told "numerous times" to drop the weapon, but he refused and "turned abruptly" in the officers' direction, Joseph said.

A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer shot an armed man on Thursday night while responding to reports of a fight in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the Allegheny County Police Department said. (Photo: KDKA)

Joseph said an officer opened fire, hitting the person, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He said the person shot didn't fire his weapon, and it was too early to tell how many shots had been fired by the officer.

Pittsburgh police said the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave, per policy. Allegheny County's homicide unit is investigating the shooting, Joseph said.

Authorities didn't release any more information on Thursday night.