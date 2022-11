PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mariah Moreno was last seen Monday near Broadway Avenue in Beechview, police said. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

SVU detectives seek the public's assistance to locate Mariah Moreno, age 13.



She was last seen on Oct. 31 near Broadway Ave. in Beechview



Info? Call (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1.  pic.twitter.com/1z6ZXwAU12 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 1, 2022

