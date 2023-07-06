Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for missing juvenile

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old missing juvenile. 

Diamond Bernier-McGee is missing from Carrick and might be in the Mt. Oliver or Wilkinsburg areas. She is 14 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Bernier-McGee also has braces. 

If you have any information, please call 412-323-7141 or dial 9-1-1. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 2:13 PM

