Pittsburgh police searching for missing, endangered woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing woman believed to be endangered.
Police said Joan DePante, also known as Joanne or Joanie, was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. on North Highland Avenue. She may be headed toward the Edgewood Town Center or Forest Hills.
Police describe her as 5 feet tall, weighing about 115 pounds. She has short white hair and was wearing blue pants, a black coat and possibly a hat.
Police said she suffers from dementia and is believed to be endangered.
Anyone with information should call 911 or 412-323-7141.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.