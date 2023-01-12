Pittsburgh police searching for missing, endangered woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing woman believed to be endangered.

Police said Joan DePante, also known as Joanne or Joanie, was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. on North Highland Avenue. She may be headed toward the Edgewood Town Center or Forest Hills.

MISSING: Detectives are seeking information on the whereabouts of Joan (also know as Joanne or Joanie) DePante. She... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Thursday, January 12, 2023

Police describe her as 5 feet tall, weighing about 115 pounds. She has short white hair and was wearing blue pants, a black coat and possibly a hat.

Police said she suffers from dementia and is believed to be endangered.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 412-323-7141.