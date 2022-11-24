Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 66-year-old Francis Dugas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.
Francis Dugas was last seen on November 15 after he didn't return home after he was discharged from the hospital for a head injury.
Dugas is described as 5'8", 135 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He has a beard and is believed to have a disheveled haircut.
Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 412-323-7141.
