Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 66-year-old Francis Dugas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

francis-dugas-missing.jpg
Picture of Francis Dugas provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety. Pittsburgh Public Safety

Francis Dugas was last seen on November 15 after he didn't return home after he was discharged from the hospital for a head injury.

Dugas is described as 5'8", 135 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He has a beard and is believed to have a disheveled haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 412-323-7141.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 5:21 AM

