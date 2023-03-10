Pittsburgh police searching for missing at-risk 23-year-old

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old believed to be at risk.

Police said Raheem Sani was last seen near the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Braddock around 8 p.m. on March 8.

Police seek the public’s help to locate a missing and at-risk male.



Raheem Sani, 23, was last seen near the intersection of Forbes Ave. & South Braddock Ave. around 8 p.m. on March 8.



He was last wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.



Info? Call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/Bt92NkkFJs — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 10, 2023

He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.