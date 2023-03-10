Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police searching for missing at-risk 23-year-old

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old believed to be at risk. 

Police said Raheem Sani was last seen near the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Braddock around 8 p.m. on March 8. 

He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 7:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.