Pittsburgh police searching for missing at-risk 23-year-old
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old believed to be at risk.
Police said Raheem Sani was last seen near the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Braddock around 8 p.m. on March 8.
He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
