Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 11-year-old, Xavier Hall

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy
Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to police, Xavier Hall went missing from the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Tuesday around 5 p.m. 

xavier-hall-missing.jpg
Picture of Xavier Hall provided by Pittsburgh Police Pittsburgh Police

He is described as 4'9", 80 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen in a black shirt, white shorts, and black shoes with white soles. 

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

First published on August 31, 2023 / 6:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.