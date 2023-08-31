Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 11-year-old, Xavier Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to police, Xavier Hall went missing from the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Picture of Xavier Hall provided by Pittsburgh Police Pittsburgh Police

He is described as 4'9", 80 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen in a black shirt, white shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.