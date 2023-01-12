Pittsburgh police investigate 'possible attempted abduction' in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a "possible attempted abduction" on Wednesday in Bedford Dwellings.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded around 4 p.m. for a report of a possible attempted kidnapping on Reunion Place.

Officials said a girl was walking home when a man approached her and spoke to her. The man, Pittsburgh Public Safety said, then attempted to grab the girl's arm. She stabbed the man with a pen and got away, according to authorities. The men left the scene in a vehicle.

As a precaution, additional units are patrolling the area, officials said.