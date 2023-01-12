Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police investigate 'possible attempted abduction' in Bedford Dwellings

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/11)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/11) 03:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a "possible attempted abduction" on Wednesday in Bedford Dwellings.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded around 4 p.m. for a report of a possible attempted kidnapping on Reunion Place. 

Officials said a girl was walking home when a man approached her and spoke to her.  The man, Pittsburgh Public Safety said, then attempted to grab the girl's arm. She stabbed the man with a pen and got away, according to authorities. The men left the scene in a vehicle. 

As a precaution, additional units are patrolling the area, officials said. 

First published on January 11, 2023 / 8:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.