Pittsburgh Police officer taken to hospital after late-night vehicle crash

A Pittsburgh Police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a late-night crash near the city's Arlington neighborhood and the South Side Slopes.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the officer crashed in the area of Arlington Avenue and Josephine Street just after midnight while searching for a domestic violence suspect who had fled from police.

The officer crashed into a pole after losing control of his vehicle, which caused the airbags to go off, officials said.

Officials said the officer was initially unresponsive when his fellow officers arrived at the crash, but regained consciousness and was speaking with medics on scene, who took the officer to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators from the city's Collision Investigation Unit were called and officials said that the officer will undergo mandatory drug and alcohol testing as part of the bureau's protocol.