Pittsburgh police to increase officer presence after Downtown assaults

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has a plan to protect people who live, work and visit Downtown.

Get ready to see more Pittsburgh police officers Downtown.

"I think this might be a good thing because everybody is still down here for the buses," said Tyrann Jefferson, manager of DTLR on Wood Street. "More police presence at night actually might do good."

Police said the new "high-visibility police patrol initiative" aims to create a safer environment around the clock. The Violence Prevention and Cycle units, along with K9s, will focus on specific areas and issues.

People will see what's called a "high-visibility patrol vehicle," a cruiser with overhead red and blue lights activated but not flashing.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said police in Washington, D.C., Maryland and most of South Florida are doing this, and it is working. In a statement to KDKA-TV, the chief said:

"When officers are more visible, it not only deters potential criminal activity, but also fosters a sense of safety and trust within the community."

Police arrested Jameel Huff last month for randomly attacking 73-year-old Jan Levinson, who fell to the sidewalk and cracked his head on the concrete. Before that, police arrested Shurontaya Festa in a brutal attack on 18-year-old Sofia Mancing.

Manching resigned from her internship at Flying Scooter Production last week due to stress and the unease of working Downtown. Flying Scooter co-owner Jenni Schlieper said she recently met with police leaders. She's adamant there needs to be action.

"The city is not what it was just three years ago," she told KDKA-TV. "The increase in open-air markets and crime permeates the streets every day."

A source told KDKA-TV that nine people in the police department retired on Monday and that the police force is just under 700 officers.

Scirotto says the goal of this new effort is to reassure people that officers are there if and when they're needed.